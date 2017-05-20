Texas OKs weakened ‘Sandra Bland Act,’ sends it to governor

The Texas Legislature gave final approval Saturday to the “Sandra Bland Act.” But Bland’s sister, Sharon Cooper, has said it’s “gut-wrenching” that lawmakers stripped police reforms from the bill to ensure passage. It originally called for broad police accountability and anti-racial profiling measures. As approved, though, it focuses on mental health treatment for people jailed.Cooper said those compromises rendered Bland invisible.Bland’s 2015 death was a flashpoint for the Black Lives Matter movement. She was stopped for not signaling a lane change before being pulled from her car.
Abbott can sign or veto the bill. It automatically becomes law if he takes no action.
Related Links:
Sister: Weakened ‘Sandra Bland Act’ in Texas ‘gut-wrenching’
Sandra Bland’s Mom Hopes $1.9 Million Settlement Will Help ‘Save Lots Of Lives’