Atlanta City Councilmember Joyce Sheperd announces partnership with Fort Mac and Macauley Investments to redevelop Fort McPherson

District 12 City Councilmember Joyce Sheperd made the following announcement on the partnership between Fort Mac LRA and Macauley Investments to redevelop 145 acres of land at the former military site in south Atlanta:

“Fort McPherson is in an important location for the prosperity of Southwest Atlanta,” Sheperd said. “District 12 residents and I have worked hard to participate in planning and research, ensuring our voices carry through the redevelopment process. Today, the McPherson Implementing Local Redeployment Authority (Fort Mac LRA) Board, Mayor Reed and I are thrilled to support a master developer that will respect and include the community vision in our redevelopment plan.”

“With Tyler Perry Studios within the former base, this is the beginning of what will be the largest redevelopment project that south Atlanta has ever seen,” Sheperd said.

Macauley Investments will be in charge of maintaining and reviving existing buildings, as well as for new development on a campus totaling about 145 acres.

In 2016, Tyler Perry Studios purchased 330 acres of the former U.S. Army Post, allowing the Fort Mac LRA to take ownership of the remaining 145 acres for redevelopment.

Macauley will first create a master plan in alignment with a recent community-driven Livable Centers Initiative study of the Fort Mac area that called for greenspace, arts and entertainment spaces, medical offices, affordable and market rate housing. Master planning will prioritize new development on the site – primarily an urban village along Lee Street and smaller retail and housing section along Campbellton Road, leveraging Fort Mac’s location between two nearby MARTA stations. Other early priorities include identifying funding for infrastructure improvements as well as place-making and branding for the new destination. Fort Mac LRA will maintain responsibility for leasing and management of existing and historic properties.

Macauley has developed more than 26 mixed-use and mixed income communities across metro Atlanta, including Legacy Park and Ridenour in Cobb County, Walden Park and Lakes of Cedar Grove in South Fulton County and Harmony on the Lakes and Laurel Canyon in Cherokee County.