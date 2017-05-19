Saturday, May 20: Free Water Safety Events for Kids!

African American children ages 5-19 drown in swimming pools at rates 5.5 times higher than those of whites. That number doubles for 11-12-year-olds. Foss Swim Schools will host free water safety events on Saturday, May 20, at all its locations. The events are open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.fossswimschool.com/water-safety/.
Jon Foss, founder of Foss Swim School, offers the following swimming tips:
- Don’t teach a child to drown by removing their fear of water by regularly catching them before they go under water or by continually putting floats on them.
- Stay close. Keep non-swimmers within arms’ reach. Remember, D.I.S. Drowning is silent.
- Put the phones down. Drowning takes seconds (not minutes) and often occurs with parents present.
- Make sure children have swim lessons starting at a young age. Replace their fear of water with swimming skill, not floats. Learning to swim is a skill for life.
