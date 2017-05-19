Home

Olivia Pope May Have A Dark Future, But Kerry Washington Looks Bright


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted 3 hours ago
Kerry Washington appeared on Good Morning America, Wednesday, looking like Summer! The Scandal star looking beautiful as she was doing press rounds regarding the Season 6 finale of Scandal. Talk about a Spring/Summer look! It’s so bright and perfect for the warm weather that broke in New York City this week.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 17, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


The beauty is wearing a Fall/Winter 2017 Peter Pilotto handkerchief dress with robin egg blue shoes. I’m loving this LEWK!

Peter Pilotto - Runway - LFW February 2017

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Of course, only Kerry Washington can make it look better on her than on the runway. She wore her hair in a shoulder length, loose waves, with a bang. She wore a red lip that complimented the entire look.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 17, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Kerry also took time to take selfies with fans.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 17, 2017

Source: Gotham / Getty


She looks fabulous! Beauties, what do you think of her look?

