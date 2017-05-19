Chicago’s ‘Prayer On The 9’ Demonstration Will Attract Thousands

It’s that time to hit the streets and bring together the Southside community for a special day of prayer and peace making.

Senior Pastor John F. Hannah and the New Life Covenant SE Church congregation invite the entire Chicago community to stand together for a “CELEBRATION OF LIFE” on Saturday, May 20, 2017 during the annual “Prayer On The 9” initiative.

“Prayer on the 9″ is an annual community outreach hosted by Pastor John F. Hannah and New Life Covenant Church Southeast. The event serves as a catalyst for social change in Chicago communities where violence is most prevalent. It’s a call-to-action for the community to pray and gather along Chicago’s East 79th Street as one community, one city against violence of any kind.

Last year thousands of Chicagoans came together and lined two-miles along 79th street from Greenwood to the Dan Ryan on both sides of the street, to demonstrate a unified stance against violence and to pray for those communities most affected by violence.

It was truly one of the most powerful displays of unity that was witnessed by the community as 79th St is closed for demonstrators showing up to signify the stop to ongoing violence.

Hannah says, “It’s time for clergy, church members, organizations, students, teachers and community leaders to step out of the boundaries of their four walls and bridge the gap to create positive change in the community. I am looking forward to collaborating with these organizations which live in the community they serve to provide resources after the Prayer on the 9 demonstration.”

In addition to the 8-block long prayer line, the church will partner with three community organizations in the neighborhood to provide resources and services for the residents after the demonstration. New Life Covenant will donate to the three organizations over the summer to provide resources for violence prevention and awareness in the Grand Crossing area. Organizations include Breaking Bread which will provide meals once a week to gang members and counseling; Greater Grand Crossing Park Neighborhood Network, hosting a summer block party every month to create a safe haven for youth to play and Antonio’s Response to provide intervention for those who are affected by violence and calls for organized action whenever a young child is gunned down.

To participant for the event, registrants are asked to WEAR RED clothing to symbolize the blood that has been shed by those who have died as a result of violence and to BRING A PHOTO of a loved one lost to violence.

Attendees will gather at 79th and Greenwood in Chicago at 10:00 a.m. for Pastor Hannah’s “Community Address” and presentation of a financial contribution to the 3 partnering organizations. At 11:00 a.m.

REGISTER for Prayer On The 9, please visit www.PrayerOnThe9.org. Follow the specific instructions for “individuals” or “churches/organizations” to receive block placement assignments. For further information, please call 773-285-1731.