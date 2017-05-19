Another Fox News Employee Fired For Racist Behavior

Bob Beckel, who is co-host of “The Five,” has been fired from Fox News after making an offensive remark to a Black worker, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Beckel allegedly told the employee he was leaving the office [and refusing his services] because the man was black, Wigdor and Christensen stated.

Wigdor — who represents 11 Fox News employees in the racial discrimination lawsuit against the beleaguered network which also axed Bill O’Reilly — also said that Beckel tried to convince the African-American worker to withdraw his complaint, reports The New York Times.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, The New York Times

