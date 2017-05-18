MARTA unveils newly renovated reduced fare, lost and found offices

Transit System’s Redeveloped Office Provides More Space, Seating Options

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority opened its doors to a fully renovated Reduced Fare and Lost and Found offices at the Five Points Station on May 17. Upgrades to the facility include increased waiting area space, expanded seating capacity and prominent signage to enhance customers’ experience.

“Our new Reduced Fare Office now offers the needed upgrades to adequately accommodate our customers with disabilities and senior riders,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker. “This brighter, user-friendly facility is outfitted with an all new HVAC system, security system as well as individual privacy window service.”

Eligible senior citizens, people with disabilities and Medicare cardholders can apply for reduced fare Breeze cards at the Five Points Station and the MARTA Headquarters at Lindbergh.

Members of the MARTA Accessibility Committee assisted in the planning process for the newly removed office space. “From the increased lighting for the visually impaired to additional seating for the disabled, it is pleasing to see that the MARTA team put extra care into the small details,” said MAC Chairman Roderick Parker.

The MARTA team cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Reduced Fare office. Pictured L to R: MARTA Manager of Reduced Fare/Lost & Found Roosevelt Stripling, MARTA Assistant General Manager of Communications and External Affairs Ryland McClendon, MARTA Supervisor of Reduced Fare/Lost & Found Leslie Porter, MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker, MAC Committee Chairman Roderick Parker, MARTA Director of Architecture and Design Standards Connie Krisak, MARTA Project Manager Robert Murphy and MARTA Architect Brian Coffman