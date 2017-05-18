Alderman Report Card: Anthony Beale

This week’s alderman report shifts its focus to Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood to highlight the accomplishments of 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale.

Beale has served the 9th Ward since 1999 and has been re-elected to his fifth consecutive term in office. Currently, he’s serving as chairman of the Committee on Transportation and Public Way and the Joint Committee of License and Consumer Protection.

Legislation

Ald. Beale proposed resolutions for multiple tributes to late individuals, and several dozen handicapped parking permit ordinances passed.

His ordinance on Sunday traffic regulation(s) and sign(s) failed to pass on November 18, 2015.

Meanwhile, he co-sponsored an amendment of Municipal Code Title 9 concerning public chauffeur licenses and transportation network services.

According to a report by the Chicago Sun Times, Beale along with Ald. Edward Burke (14th), introduced a resolution for the Chicago Police Department to utilize technology to learn if motorists were distracted by a cell phone prior to a crash.

Schools

The 9th Ward isn’t home to many schools but there are a few notable institutions within its confines.

Below are the rankings for schools within the 9th Ward based on Chicago Public School’s School Quality Rating Policy. According to CPS’ website, the SQRP measures a school’s annual performance based on but not limited to school culture and climate, student test score performance, student academic growth, attendance, graduation rate, preparation for post-graduation success, and more. CPS’ SQRP ranks schools on a 1+,1, 2+, 2, 3 scale with 1+ being the highest possible score.

Gwendolyn Brooks Prep School – 250 E. 111th St., Level 1+.

Chicago Collegiate Charter School – Not Rated by the QSRP.

George C. Curtis Elementary School (which resides on the edge of the ward) – 32 E. 115th St., Level 1.

James E. McDade Classical School – 8801 S. Indiana Ave., Level 1+.

Crime

The heart of the 9th district resides in the City of Chicago’s Police Department’s 4th district. According to Chicago Police Department’s ClearMap website, in the past 90 days, the 9th Ward ranks 12th out of 50 in terms of the number of crimes.

According to the City of Chicago’s Police Department’s CompStats for Week 17 from 2013-2017, there’s been an overall decrease in the number of reported murders, criminal sexual assaults, robberies, aggravated batteries, burglaries, thefts, and motor vehicle thefts from a total of 1,190 to 999 this year. Burglary, robbery and theft, while related, are actually different crimes.

Merriam-Webster defines burglary as the act of breaking and entering into a dwelling; theft is the act of stealing; robbery is the act or practice of robbing someone by violence or threat.

However, each year saw significant highs for each category of crime.

Murder

This year, reported murders has increased 100 percent from 2013 from six to now 12.

Criminal Sexual Assault

Like reported murders, the number of reported incidents of criminal sexual assault has increased to a four- year high of 35, up 21 percent from 2013.

Robbery

One of the largest decreases in crime within the 4th district is in robberies. Robberies are at the second lowest rate in the last four years with 168 reported cases, which is down from 222 in 2013.

Aggravated Battery

Reported incidents of aggravated battery have seen an increase since 2015 from 109, to 116 in 2016, to now 143.

Burglary

Burglary saw a significant decrease since 2013. In 2013, 428 cases of burglary were reported, however, this year the total is down to 243 – a 43 percent decrease.

Theft/Motor Vehicle Theft

Both motor vehicle theft and general theft has seen uneven findings over the last four years. Motor vehicle theft saw a high year of incidents with 221 in 2014. Meanwhile, theft has reached a four-year high this year at 195.

TIF

The 9th ward is comprised of two major TIF areas according to the City of Chicago’s digital portal. North Pullman is one of the TIF districts.

North Pullman – TIF Investments – $28,000,000 /

Non-TIF Investments – $37,282,244 / Total Project Investments – $65,282,244

Listed below is one of the assigned projects.

— Project: Whole Foods Distribution Center /10700 S. Doty Ave. / Total Cost: $8,142,176 / Approved TIF Payment (Principal): $8,400,000

According to the project’s description, The Whole Foods Distribution Center will be a new 140,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution facility.

Lake Calumet Ind. Corridor – TIF Investments – $2,056,700 / Non-TIF Investments – $16,325,240 / Total Project Investments – $18,381,940.

Listed below are a few of the assigned projects.

— Project: Keebler / 10839 S. Langley Ave. / Total Cost: $18, 381, 940 / Approved TIF Payment (Principal): $2,056,700

According to the project’s description, the project entailed the rehabilitation and construction of new structures into a 290,000 square-foot manufacturing facility.