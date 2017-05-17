Boyce Watkins Moves His Media Network to theMaven Network

Dr. Boyce Watkins, the highly acclaimed author and scholar focused on economic empowerment and education in the African American community, will re-launch his digital empire of more than 50 properties to theMaven network.

Considered a leader in the field of financial activism, he is a regular guest on CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, BET, NPR and other national networks. Between social media and subscribers to his numerous websites, Watkins has built a regular following of more than four million people.

“I am very excited about this partnership, and have tremendous respect for James Heckman and his team for creating this brilliant, state-of-the-art business platform for independent media brands,” Watkins said. “From the first conversation, he impressed me as a person who wants to use his resources to better all of humanity through cutting-edge technology. I’ve chosen to be a first-mover and leader in this extraordinary project, as we continue our goal of developing black economic and political strength throughout the world.”

Heckman, Maven CEO, calls Watkins an “intellectual giant and brilliant communicator who will amplify his message through our advanced publishing technology, new community platform and seamless integration with social media.”

“Boyce is authentic, smart and more than anything, courageous,” he added. “We will continue to reserve our technology and resources for hand-picked, inspiring, independent content and community leaders. Boyce is all that and more, tackling real issues with innovative ideas and thoughtful social commentary – we’re honored to be his partner.”

Maven provides a select group of content leaders an end-to-end digital media business platform within a cooperative – sharing technical resources, distribution and monetization.

Watkins plans to organize his numerous websites into four main channels on Maven: Black Wealth, Black Men United, Black Women United, and Black America. Among his signature initiatives are The Black Wealth Bootcamp, The Black Business School, and The Black Millionaires Of Tomorrow program which introduces young people to finance and entrepreneurship. He also has produced two critically acclaimed documentaries: “Resurrecting Black Wall Street” and “The Secrets Of Black Financial Intelligence.”