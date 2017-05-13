Summer Style Looks: The Best Plus-Size Retailers

With summer style season just around the corner, there’s no time like the present to get a jump on assembling your summer wardrobe. For all my plus-size beauties who may not know where to start, or if you simply need some more retail inspiration–you’re in luck because I got you.

In this list you’ll find some of the more popular destinations for stylish, well-made plus-size fashion, but there are hidden gems as well. Whether you love trends, covet work wear, want to stunt in the club or simply need to flaunt your killer curves, there’s a website (or a few) guaranteed to satisfy your sartorial needs. So kick back, relax and get to shopping!

* Monif C – Long heralded as one of the best and most stylish plus-size only websites, Monif C has everything your beautiful plus-size body could ever want. Monif C is so expertly cut and sized to fit plus-size curves, that you’ll wonder why it’s not the only thing in your closet, especially the swimwear. Now the price-point isn’t cheap, so this retailer is for the beauties who have some extra coins to spend.

* Eloquii – Serving up nothing but style, Eloquii is having a major fashion moment these days. The clothing is more modern and trendy than in the past, which is the reason why some of your favorite plus-size bloggers are singing their praises. While the prices are more on the higher end, it helps there are always sales and coupon codes to save the day…and your wallet.

* Boohoo – Strictly for the girls who want to be up on the latest trends to fit their curves, few online retailers are better than Boohoo. With massive sales and new items added on a regular basis, this is the place where you can get a lot for a little. Also, because it’s trendy, you won’t feel guilty about buying something that goes out of style in a few months.

* Rebdolls – Operating right in the middle in terms of price, is social media favorite Rebdolls. It won’t break the bank, but it’s not just cheap, throw away fashion either. Featuring bright colors and flattering silhouettes, this online fashion retailer frequently gets in right when it comes to plus-size style and exclusive collections.

* Missguided – To put it simply, if you love the trendy style of Boohoo, then you’ll be just as obsessed with Missguided. Here, fabrics are lush and sturdy, while outfitting plus-size curves effortlessly. Their full inventory may be much smaller than others, but what they lack in quantity they definitely make up for in quality.

* Simply Be – Not only can you get fashionable clothing at Simply Be that will have you turning heads and sparking envy, there’s also a very nice selection of intimates as well because what’s underneath your clothes is just as important as what’s on top. Their activewear is also of note, as is their shoe collection that specializes in wide width sizes.

* Fashion Nova – Many plus-size beauties shy away from Instagram favorite Fashion Nova because their models aren’t plus-size, so they assume that their clothing couldn’t possibly fit. Wrong. Fashion Nova Curve is worn by some of the top plus-size beauty bloggers and influencers, particularly their jeans. The clothing can skew a little young, so keep that in mind before you shop.

* Forever 21+ – Not much needs to be said about Forever 21+ because surely you have seen one (or better yet been in one) in your neighborhood. They generally have a plus-size section in most stores but it’s not very big, so your best bet is to shop the plus-size section online. The prices are affordable and new items are added daily, for a fast fashion fix it can’t be beat.

* GS Love – You may not be familiar with GS Love because in comparison to the other plus-size retailers they are relatively new, but that is about to change. If you’re sexy and you know it, with more curves than the average chick, then GS Love is the best place to shop to put them on display. Trendy, flirty and sexy are the best ways to describe their clothes.

* City Chic – If you’re longing for an online plus-size retailer that can house your curves in stylish yet professional work wear and turn up the heat with sexy lingerie, look no further than City Chic. The sales are good, the clothes are even better, and they all can be yours at the mere click of a button.

