North Carolina Teacher Says N-Word To Student Before Bringing Up Slaves

A North Carolina teacher who said a racial slur to a student before comparing him to a slave Wednesday was suspended, reports the New York Daily News.



From the New York Daily News:

The majority of the video is inaudible, most of the exchange muddled by students in the class laughing. However, Ayona Wilson said the recording clearly captures the seventh grade teacher using a racial slur in speaking to her son.

“Did I call you a n—-r? No. I said you’re being controlled by him and that’s exactly what happened to slaves,” the teacher can be heard saying. “They were controlled by their owners. You’re letting him control you.”

The Wake County School District is investigating the incident, and the principal of Apex Middle School sent a letter to parents, reports KTRK-TV.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, KTRK-TV

