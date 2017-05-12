Jackson calls commission to investigate voter fraud a fraud

Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson says President Donald Trump’s commission to investigate voter fraud is itself a fraud.

Speaking in Chicago on Thursday, Jackson says all studies of alleged voter fraud have found it doesn’t exist. However, Jackson says there is substantial evidence of voter suppression.

The White House said the president’s “Advisory Commission on Election Integrity” would examine allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration.

Jackson says Russian interference wasn’t the most troubling issue during the 2016 election campaign, it was voter suppression. He noted reduced voting hours, the moving of polling places and the curtailment of Sunday voting in North Carolina suppressed the African-American vote.

Jackson said the commission must be monitored closely to ensure it isn’t used to come up with ways to encroach on the easy access to voting.