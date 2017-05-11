Wrongfully Convicted Baseball Player Jimmie Gardner Speaks To Roland Martin

Photo by

Videos
Home > Videos

Wrongfully Convicted Baseball Player Jimmie Gardner Speaks To Roland Martin

Gardner, a minor league baseball player, served 25-plus years for a crime he did not commit.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

Jimmie Gardner, a minor league baseball player for a Chicago Cubs farm team in West Virginia, was accused and charged with sexually assaulting a woman in 1987 and spent over 25 years in prison, according to The Washington PostRoland Martin sat down with Gardner for NewsOne Now, who recently had his case overturned as evidence proved he did not commit the crime.

The conviction was overturned after it was revealed the state’s expert lied on the witness stand but Martin explained that the former player still has legal hurdles to overcome. In an interview with Gardner and his attorney, A. Scott Bolden, Martin gained more information about the matter.

In the interview, Gardner explained that while playing for the Charleston Wheelers, assaults on White women in the area sparked a citywide manhunt for an African-American man of medium to light complexion. Gardner is of a darker hue. He went on to say that he and 150 other African-American men were rounded up and fingerprinted. Martin noted that the gathering of men sounded like a roundup, to which Gardner agreed.

Watch part one of the riveting discussion between Jimmie Gardner and NewsOne Now’s Roland Martin in the clip above.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: John Legend Discusses Criminal Justice Reform Campaign

Charles Kinsey May Soon Get Justice As Police Brutality Cases Continue To Mount

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

17 photos Launch gallery

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

Continue reading SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black and Asian Celebrities

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 05-10-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now