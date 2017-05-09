In-telligent partners with Susan G. Komen Chicago on New App

Alliance between In-telligent and Komen Chicago to enhance breast cancer awareness through accessible, innovative communications technology

Susan G. Komen Chicago, a non-profit organization focused on ending breast cancer, has partnered with communications company In-telligent to quickly and easily distribute targeted messages that spread breast cancer awareness and inform women about early detection.

Simply by downloading the free iOS and Android-based In-telligent application and following the Susan G Komen Chicago community, impacted followers will immediately begin receiving lifesaving messages.

Komen Chicago’s goal is to reach a large, diverse, geographically dispersed audience. “Through the In-telligent platform, we’re able to quickly and easily communicate with our followers, ensuring that these important messages are received and viewed by as many people possible,” says Bonnie Gordon, executive director of Komen Chicago. “Broadly sharing information in real time helps us save lives by empowering more people with knowledge.”

To show its support for this cause, In-telligent has agreed to donate $1 for each of the first 10,000 followers who join In-telligent’s Susan G. Komen Chicago community. “Our ability to reach thousands of people instantly with lifesaving information is at the core of

In-telligent’s mission,” says Allan Sutherland, founder and CEO of In-telligent. “We cannot think of a better outcome of this campaign than to provide this much-needed support to help eradicate breast cancer.”

The In-telligent platform was built to provide real-time information and lifesaving updates through an easy-to-use communication portal. “In-telligent firmly supports the mission of Komen Chicago and wants to help spread their messages,” Sutherland says. “In today’s hectic and fast-paced world, people need access to information in an easy-to-consume format. Integrating In-telligent into Komen’s messaging will quickly and easily direct their followers to stories and information that are relevant to them. Spreading this information timely could save lives.”

While it is critical to reach out to as many women as possible, there is also a need to target messages to men, Sutherland notes. “By getting men to follow the Komen Chicago community on In-telligent, the impact of the messages will be even more pronounced,” he says. “Every man has at least one important woman in his life, but is typically uniformed of the issues. Putting information into their hands will help transform the prevention and detection process.”

About In-telligent

In-telligent is a communications technology company dedicated to giving peace of mind to users by enabling them to be better informed, have greater awareness and become more deeply engaged in their communities. The In-telligent mobile application is compatible with both Android and iOS powered smartphones. With unprecedented functionality and remarkable ease of use, the In-telligent platform builds awareness in a way that strengthens trust, heightens safety and saves money. In the case of an emergency, the

In-telligent platform and mobile application working together ensuring communities will be alerted immediately irrespective of the notification settings on their follower’s phones, because safety is critical.

About Susan G Komen Chicago

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Susan G. Komen Chicago is the Chicago-area affiliate that services all of Cook, Kane, DuPage, McHenry and Lake Counties. Komen Chicago donates 75 percent of net funds raised to community grants and dedicates 25 percent to global research.