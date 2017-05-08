Tyler Perry and Tamron Hall hit stage together

On May 4, the Television Academy hosted a special Atlanta event “A Conversation with Tyler Perry” featuring an evening with the multi-talented and world-renowned writer, actor, producer and director interviewed by Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamron Hall. Held at the Rich Auditorium at The Woodruff Arts Center and open to Television Academy members working in Atlanta’s thriving entertainment industry, the evening explored the entertainment mogul’s hit movies, television series, plays and the opening of Tyler Perry Studios, the first major film studio in the nation owned by an African American.