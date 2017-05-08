Missed Filing Your Taxes?

Most people that have IRS problems haven’t filed in a few years. It’s a common problem. You are not alone. Don’t be embarrassed. Nearly 10 million people have delinquent tax returns. In all my years of practicing before the IRS I’ve seen people that had a rough patch in their life that kept them from filing and paying their taxes. IRS Problems happen to good people. Someone gets sick and they can’t work, someone loses their job. It’s terrible. There’s no money to pay the taxes one year so they don’t file, and the person is afraid to file after that. They don’t want to get caught and they certainly don’t want to end up in jail. But worse than not paying your taxes is not filing your return—it’s against the law.

You may be asking, “Is there anything I can do to get my life back”? Yes there is! You can get your life back. First you have to decide that you want your life back. You have to decide that you aren’t going to take this anymore and that you want to fix it. Once you make the decision that you want help, and you no longer want to live in fear, or hide from those dreaded IRS notices, phone calls and visits—you will have taken the biggest step in getting your life back on track. Don’t let the IRS bully you into hiding under a rock, in the closet, or under your blankets. There are many options and ways to get your life back—and even better yet, there’s a way to protect your savings and your paycheck, a way for you to keep your car!

The laws have changed over the years—there are laws to protect taxpayers nowadays. Years ago you were just at the mercy of the IRS. But now you have a chance to get your life back. You could opt to represent yourself before the IRS. There is the offer-in-compromise program. Some people do go that route. But representing yourself before the IRS is like going to court without a lawyer. I wouldn’t recommend that. Or, you can hire someone that knows all the ins-and-outs and navigates the IRS maze on a daily basis. You can hire someone who knows how to protect you and your rights. Once you take that first big step and decide you are done with sleepless nights, you need to make the second biggest decision—Hire a competent professional who cares about you and is an expert taking on the IRS.

Believe it or not there are new laws that have gone in to effect to help financially strapped taxpayer’s today. The IRS announced their “Fresh Start Initiative” which allows more taxpayers than ever before to settle up with the agency. Now is the time to take advantage of these less-stringent, more flexible programs before the IRS changes its mind again. Remember, that for every tax problem, there is a solution.

