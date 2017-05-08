Defender’s Mary Datcher Honored

The Defender’s own Mary Datcher, Senior Writer and Arts & Entertainment Editor, was honored with a Cultural Impact Award by the SAE Institute Chicago’s Music Business Department on May 2 at PianoForte Chicago.

The awards ceremony and fundraiser celebrated pioneers who have made a cultural impact in communities throughout Chicago by mentoring youth, nurturing talent, and championing the Chicago music scene. Mary, who has more than 25 years of experience in arts and entertainment, is also the founder of Global Mixx Music and Film Forum, a two-day creative media conference in its 11th year, that focuses on education and empowerment within the music, film, and technology industry.

“I am truly humbled and honored for receiving this special recognition from the students and faculty at SAE Chicago. The school’s mission to provide the essential tools of grooming students to build a professional career in the music, production, and audio technology industry, allows us to mentor some of the brightest minds in the business,” said Mary.

The other impressive honorees included record store pioneer/entrepreneur George Daniels, Grammy Award winning engineer James Auwarter (one GRAMMY® Award and 31 credited GRAMMY® nominations. Musical genres from Hip-Hop to Gospel), BAM Music Director of Power 92 Chicago, Eddie Sanders Esq/Freshly Baked Records, Kevin Coval (Poet, Mentor and Author), ADD-2 (Legendary MC and Mentor) and Wally Lockard III of Urban Grind T.V. The Shades.

Congratulations, Mary!