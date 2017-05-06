Ebony Lays Off A Third Of Its Staff, Plans To Move To L.A.

Ebony magazine, a publication that has been a staple in the Black community for decades, is cutting their staff by nearly a third and moving its editorial operations to Los Angeles, reports the Chicago Tribune.

A monthly lifestyle magazine that has called Chicago home since it was launched in 1945, Ebony is laying off about 10 of 35 employees, including editor-in-chief Kyra Kyles. Tracey Ferguson, who became the Los Angeles-based editor of Jet in February, will be responsible for both magazines going forward.

“There was a significant consolidation of the editorial staff as well as some of the digital staff,” Michael Gibson, co-founder and chairman of Ebony owner CVG Group, said Friday.

According to the outlet, Ebony Media will still have an office in Chicago and Linda Johnson Rice will remain at the helm of the company as CEO.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

