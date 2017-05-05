Why Do Black Ferguson Activists Keep Dying?

The father of Edward Crawford — the man who became a hero in Ferguson, Missouri after being photographed in a protest photo throwing a tear gas canister fired by police following the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown — said his son was found dead late Thursday, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

Crawford’s father, Edward Sr., confirmed his son’s death [police said the death appears to be the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound but an autopsy will determine the official cause of death] to the Post-Dispatch. He said his son’s mother called him and they went together to the morgue early Friday to identify their son’s body. Crawford Sr. was in tears Friday as he spoke with a reporter…

In 2014, during the Ferguson protests, Crawford grabbed a smoking tear gas cylinder, fired by police at Ferguson protesters, and threw it back. In a photograph taken by Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen, Crawford became an iconic image of the protests along West Florissant Avenue. Crawford found instant fame after coming forward as the man in the photograph.

Crawford’s death follows other protesters’ deaths including Darren Seals and Deandre Joshua, reports NBC News.

SOURCE: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Newly Released Michael Brown Footage Sparks Protests In Ferguson

Ferguson Police Slow To Investigate Shooting Of Protest Organizer