White House Chief Usher Angella Reid Loses Job

Reid was the first woman and second African American to hold the position.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted 18 hours ago
White House Chief Usher Angella Reid — who was the first woman and second African American to hold the position — has been fired, reports The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

When the White House residence staff arrived at work Friday morning, they were told that Reid was no longer employed, according to someone with knowledge of the dismissal. A White House official confirmed that Reid is no longer working at the White House.

Reached by phone, Reid declined to comment, saying only, “I think it’s best if the White House explains.”

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that Reid’s dismissal came as a casualty of the transition from the Barack Obama to President Donald Trump administration, reports CNN.

