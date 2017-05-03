Need to be Inspired? Read 366 Leadership Quotes for Women

Dr. Jeanne Porter King has traveled to more than 15 countries around the world giving workshops, mentoring and teaching women how to be stronger, more influential leaders. In her new book, That’s What She Said!, King has compiled 366 quotes of wisdom from corporate CEOs, first ladies, prime ministers, civic leaders, business owners, ministry leaders, authors, poets, actresses, singers, activists, screenwriters, and even some fictional characters who lead. If you’d like a daily pick-me-up, pick up this book. You’ll feel recharged and motivated by many strong and successful women.

Here are a few selected quotes from the book:

We should always have three friends in our lives – one who walks ahead who we look up to and follow; one who walks beside us, who is with us every step of our journey; and then, one who we reach back for and bring along after we’ve cleared the way.

— Michelle Obama

Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it.

— Oprah Winfrey

The hard knocks prepare one for leadership as much as the soft landings.

— Coretta Scott King

Whatever we believe about ourselves and our ability comes true for us.

— Susan L. Taylor

Each of us has the right, that possibility, to invent ourselves daily. If a person does not invent herself, she will be invented. So, to be bodacious enough to invent ourselves is wise.

— Maya Angelou

Power is not given to you. You have to take it.

— Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

It is important for you not only to see who you can become but to know that you are empowered to become what you see.

— Dr. Cynthia Hale

The most common way people give up their power is thinking they don’t have any.

— Alice Walker

Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations.

— Dr. Mae Jemison

Ignore the glass ceiling and do your work. If you’re focusing on the glass ceiling, focusing on what you don’t have, focusing on the limitations, then you will be limited. My way was to work, make my short…make my documentary…make my small films…use my own money…raise money myself…and stay shooting and focused on each project.

— Ava DuVernay