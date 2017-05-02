Ohio Quadruplet Brothers To Attend Yale University

UPDATED: May 2, 12:25 EST:

Quadruplet Brothers From Ohio All Accepted To Harvard And Yale

With it being college acceptance season, tons of high school seniors are finally finding out that they’re going to their dream schools.

But a particular family in Liberty Township, Ohio are especially happy as four fraternal quadruplet brothers were all accepted into Harvard University and Yale. As if getting into two Ivy League schools wasn’t enough, the four brothers also got into Duke, Stanford, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins and Cornell.

The Wade brothers were originally in disbelief.

“We’re still in shock honestly, I don’t think it has sunk in yet. We didn’t go into this thinking ‘Oh we’re going to apply to all these schools and get into all of them.’ It wasn’t so much about the prestige or so much about the name as it was — it was important that we each find a school where we think that we’ll thrive, and where we think that we’ll contribute,” mentioned Aaron to the Washington Post.

Aaron, one of the brothers, is leaning towards attending Stanford University, while the other three brothers Nick, Nigel and Zachary are thinking of going to Aaron.

But the four of them still aren’t entirely sure where they’d like to spend the next four years of their life.

“We really don’t know. We still have to make those decisions,” Nick Wade said. “We’re just shocked. We still don’t believe that we got in.”

SOURCE: Washington Post

