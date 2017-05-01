U.S. Senator Dick Durbin Join Community, Labor, and Faith Allies in May Day Actions

On Monday, May 1, International Workers’ Day, a wide variety of racial justice, labor, women’s, environmental, immigrant and community organizations from throughout the Chicago area have united to resist racism and rebuild community and are planning walk-outs and other workplace actions, marches and rallies that are expected to draw large crowds to downtown Chicago.

The protest will also push city and state leaders to do more to protect Chicagoans from Trump’s attacks and promote real safety and economic opportunity in the Chicago area. These actions will culminate in a program in Union Park. From there, thousands will march to Daley Plaza.

WHAT: Community and environmental groups along with social justice and labor organizations will unite for coordinated activities for May Day, including job actions, marches and rallies.

WHO: A broad coalition of organizations including the following speakers:

Alyx Goodwyn, BYP 100

Natalia Segura, International Socialist Organization and Chicago Teachers Union

Adom Getachew, Resist Rebuild Reimagine Coalition

Tania Unzueta, Mijente

Celene Adame, Organized Communities Against Deportations

Lenore Artist, O’Hare International Airport Worker

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin

Sophia Zaman, Raise the Floor Alliance

Cameisha Shephard, SEIU HCII

Lawrence Benito, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Starting time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph, Chicago 60606

Purpose: May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, is celebrated around the world following the tragic events of Chicago’s Haymarket Affair in May 1886. This year it will be a national day of action in the United States with large marches expected around the country in reaction to the policies of the Trump administration. In Illinois, this has been compounded by the Rauner administration’s attacks on working people.