Second Suspect Charged In Murder Of Illinois Judge

Photo by

News
Home > News > City

Second Suspect Charged In Murder Of Illinois Judge

Earl Wilson, 45, was charged with first-degree murder.


NewsOne Staff

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

A second suspect has been charged in the murder of Illinois judge Raymond Myles, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Chicago police said Earl Wilson, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Myles.

Joshua Smith, 37, already has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police. Smith, who authorities allege was the getaway driver after the shooting, is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.

Myles was fatally shot on April 10 outside of his home after interjecting in a dispute involving one of his friends, reports the outlet.

SOURCE: ABC News

SEE ALSO:

Death Of Chicago Judge Raymond Myles Highlights Perils Of The Job

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Judge

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-26-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now