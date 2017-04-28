News
Home > News > City

Nursing Home Workers Demand ‘Decent Wages’


By Maurice Lee, Defender Contributing Writer

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

At a press conference held at a protest outside the Alden Wentworth nursing home, 255 W. 69th St., Gregory Kelley, Executive Vice President for SEIU Health Care Illinois explained the current state of affairs for the healthcare workers.

“We’re out here today: here and at 10 other sites throughout the region with nursing home workers who we believe and they believe deserve a raise,” said Kelley. “We’ve been in negotiation with the owners of the nursing homes for about two years and our members are fed up and saying we want a decent and fair contract and decent wages.”

Kelley was flanked by a number of local elected officials, including Aldermen Toni Foulkes (16th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th), Democratic gubernatorial candidates J. B. Pritzker and Chris Kennedy, former mayoral candidate and Cook County Commissioner Chuy Garcia, and representatives of local Organized Labor.

The protest on April 7 was part of a regional effort to call attention to the chronic understaffing and substandard pay they say are endemic to the nursing home industry in Illinois. More than 1,000 nursing home workers protested at 11 nursing homes in the Chicago area and those demonstrations may be just a taste of what’s to come if ongoing negotiations between nursing home owners and the workers’ union fail to bear fruit.

“Decent wages” seems to be a big sticking point. While nursing home workers are currently among the lowest wage workers in the state, according to Kelley, nursing home owners apparently still believe that workers’ salaries are too rich. During negotiations, Kelley says that the owners have proposed reducing new employee salaries to below the Chicago and Cook County minimum wage of $13 an hour. But according to Kelley, the owners’ drive to suppress wages is unsustainable and can only negatively impact the industry moving forward.

“So obviously, we are rejecting (their proposal). If you’re going to pay nursing home workers—who again are dealing with the sick and the elderly—less than minimum wage, how do you even take care of folks? You just won’t have the staff to do it. And so workers are overworked and understaffed and they’re severely underpaid.”

Dominque Nelson, a housekeeper at the Alden Princeton Nursing home, agrees that any talk of reducing wages is a non-starter. Tasked with cleaning as many as 18 rooms per day from top to bottom, Nelson describes the work as “backbreaking” and he believes that the owners aren’t concerned with paying what is necessary to provide quality service because they are too focused on their own bottom line.

“It’s like they only care about themselves, and a lot of people are leaving this place because of that,” said Nelson. “My work is worth more. It’s hard work because I have so much to do. It’s important work because I want the residents to feel happy, healthy and comfortable. I go home feeling tired, worn out, sleepy and I have kids that look up to me and I love my kids and I love the residents. And that’s why I’m here today.”

At this point, the battle lines are clearly drawn and time is running out for both sides. According to Kelley, negotiations with the nursing home owners dragged on long enough and unless there is progress soon, his members are set to walk out.

“We bargain for the last time on April 27,” Kelley said to members at the protest. “We’re hopeful, you all, that we’ll get a settlement; but if we don’t, we are prepared for a strike.”

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Nursing Home Workers Demand ‘Decent Wages’

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-26-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now