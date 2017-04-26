Did You Know There Is An Annual Conference That Studies White Privilege?

The annual gathering marks its 18th year as it comes to Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-30.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted 1 hour ago
Although the term “white privilege” has been around for quite some time, in the last few years become part of the larger American lexicon. Predictably, it makes some of its beneficiaries (i.e., white folks) uncomfortable.

And yet, this is why the annual conference that study privilege and ways to dismantle it is so important. Some 2,500 people—including college and high school students, teachers, university faculty, social activists, counselors, clergy and business people—gathered for the 17th annual conference in Philadelphia a year ago.

The event was founded by Eddie Moore Jr., who now leads The Privilege Institute in Colorado. This year for the first time, the conference heads to Kansas City, Missouri – and will meet from April 27 to 30.

According to its website, the conference “examines challenging concepts of privilege and oppression” to build strategies “toward a more equitable world.”

Its flyer reads: “Our strategy in addressing issues of inequality involves bringing together a consummate network of both national and regional lead learners and practitioners to work and learn from each other. This synergistic collaboration produces both paradigm shifts and personal action. As our evaluations confirm, the WPC provides

an opportunity for participants to discuss how white privilege, white supremacy, and oppression affects daily life while gaining strategies for addressing issues of privilege and oppression and advancing social and economic justice.”

Keynote speakers for this year include Amer F. Ahmed, Ed.D, Director of Intercultural Teaching (DIT) and Faculty Development at University of Massachusetts Amherst; Jacqueline Keeler, Co-Founder of Eradicating Offensive Native Mascotry and author and pundit Michael Eric Dyson.

Registration cost for the conference ranges from $230 for students to $400 for individuals for the full session, and $100 to $175 for single days.

SOURCE: WhitePrivilegeConference.com

