Atlanta City Council president Cesar Mitchell to host free college prep series

21st semi-annual event to help metro Atlanta students improve SAT, ACT and PSAT scores
In partnership with the Princeton Review, the office of Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell announces its 21st semi-annual College Prep Series (CPS) on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Atlanta Metropolitan State College, 1630 Metropolitan Parkway. The FREE event provides SAT, ACT and PSAT practice exams in a simulated testing environment. The event is open to all students throughout metro Atlanta and registration at dreamupatlanta.com is required.
In addition to college entrance exams, the CPS offers resources to help parents better navigate the college application process, including workshops on obtaining financial aid. More than 6,000 youth ages 14 – 19 have participated over the past decade.
“A college exam is certainly not a measure of how ‘smart’ a student is, however it offers a reminder that ‘success occurs where opportunity meets preparation’,” said Council President Mitchell. “That means giving Atlanta students access to tools and resources, like the College Prep Series, that can improve their test-day performance. They deserve our best.”
On Saturday, May 6th at 9:00 a.m. students and their families are invited to return to Atlanta Metropolitan State College for the “Scores Back Celebration.” During the follow-up event, Princeton Review advisors will provide test feedback along with tips and strategies to help students improve overall performance. This year’s CPS partners include Atlanta Public Schools, Hojeij Branded Foods, STEM Wars and TRiO Georgia.
For more information, visit www.dreamupatlanta.com or call 404-330-6052.
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
1 of 24
2. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
2 of 24
3. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
3 of 24
4. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
4 of 24
5. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
5 of 24
6. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
6 of 24
7. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
7 of 24
8. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
8 of 24
9. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
9 of 24
10. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
10 of 24
11. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
11 of 24
12. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
12 of 24
13. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
13 of 24
14. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
14 of 24
15. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
15 of 24
16. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
16 of 24
17. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
17 of 24
18. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
18 of 24
19. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
19 of 24
20. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
20 of 24
21. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
21 of 24
22. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
22 of 24
23. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
23 of 24
24. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
24 of 24