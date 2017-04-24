Planned Parenthood Defunding: Women’s Health Care In Political Crosshairs

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake hosted a town hall last week in an effort to meet with constituents, but was met with a measurable amount of hostility from folks in the audience. Deja Foxx, a teenager, and activist drew raucous applause after challenging Flake and the Republican Party on a decision to defund family planning centers like Planned Parenthood.
Deja approached the microphone during the town hall Thursday and took direct aim at the President Donald Trump signing a bill into law that would deny Title X funding to family planning centers.
Deja, who identified herself as a young person of color, said that places like Planned Parenthood provide low-income patients with healthcare and no-cost birth control options that she and others would not be able to obtain. Also last week, New Jersey Sen. Leonard Lance was similarly criticized for his support of the new law.
Alencia Johnson of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now last week via Skype from Orange County, Virginia. Johnson shared her views on why resistance to the GOP’s harsh stance against family planning centers has become robust in recent days.
“You’ve seen that women are at the core of this resistance because they are fed up with women’s health care being in the political crosshairs. So young women, women of color, women who are speaking out for the first time are showing up at town halls and letting their elected officials know that they disagree with their lack of support of funding for Planned Parenthood,” Johnson said.
Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.
SEE ALSO:
Lil Duval & Faizon Love Talk New ‘Grow House’ Film With Roland Martin
Charles Kinsey May Soon Get Justice As Police Brutality Cases Continue To Mount
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
1 of 24
2. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
2 of 24
3. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
3 of 24
4. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
4 of 24
5. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
5 of 24
6. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
6 of 24
7. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
7 of 24
8. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
8 of 24
9. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
9 of 24
10. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
10 of 24
11. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
11 of 24
12. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
12 of 24
13. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
13 of 24
14. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
14 of 24
15. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
15 of 24
16. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
16 of 24
17. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
17 of 24
18. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
18 of 24
19. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
19 of 24
20. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
20 of 24
21. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
21 of 24
22. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
22 of 24
23. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
23 of 24
24. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
24 of 24