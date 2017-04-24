Local Atlanta celebrity chef teams up with VH1

VH1 Save The Music Foundation brings the ultimate medley of the senses to Atlanta on April 26 with the second stop of its 2017 ‘Musically Mastered Menu’ tour. PEOPLE’s “Ones to Watch” singer-songwriter Hailey Knox will bring her electro-pop sound to the intimate dinner fundraiser hosted by Atlanta Chef Jennifer Hill Booker at the Westside Cultural Arts Center. The event is sponsored By Lyric by Etude and benefits VH1 Save The Music’s efforts to restore music programs in America’s public schools. Tickets are available at http://on.vh1.com/MMMAtlanta.

Hosted by Atlanta-based Digital Publisher & Fashion Blogger Coco Bassey, Millennielle, the special event will serve up Chef Hill Booker’s “Modern Southern Healthy Cuisine with a French Accent” also inspired by Knox’s soulful voice. While offstage, Knox will also have the opportunity to join Chef Hill Booker in the kitchen to help prepare the meal. In addition to hosting, Bassey will also curate the event’s décor to reflect Atlanta’s unique style as well as create lifestyle/ fashion content from the event.

“Atlanta is a thriving metropolitan that is home to many iconic musicians,” said Henry Donahue, executive director of VH1 Save The Music Foundation. “We’ve had great success in working with schools in the Atlanta area and we hope this event will help us continue on the path of making music education available to all students.”

VH1 Save The Music Foundation has provided 14 grants to schools in the Atlanta area, including Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur and Rockdale County School District. The foundation will provide one Keys+Kids Piano Grant to an Atlanta area school for the 2017-18 school year.

VH1 Save The Music’s ‘Musically Mastered Menu’ series pairs hot talent from the music and culinary worlds for an intimate evening of raising funds to restore music programs in America’s public schools. Each ‘Musically Mastered Menu’ event features a multi-course menu from a celebrated local chef inspired by the night’s performing artist, combined with a live performance for tastemaker attendees.

The 2017 series kicked off in Miami and will also stop this year in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Boston.

About VH1 Save The Music Foundation:

The VH1 Save The Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring instrumental music education programs in America’s public schools, and raising awareness about the importance of music as part of each child’s complete education. Founded in 1997, VH1 Save The Music was the first organization in existence dedicated to restoring music programs in America’s schools. For more than 19 years, we’ve donated over $53 million worth of new musical instruments to 2,024 public schools in 247 school districts around the country to date — impacting the lives of more than 3 million public school students. Learn about the foundation’s Play It Forward campaign in celebration of its 20th anniversary here: on.vh1.com/playitforward.

About Chef Jennifer Hill Booker:

Chef Jennifer Hill Booker wears many hats in the culinary world, as a Paris Le Cordon Blue-certified chef, cookbook author, reality TV personality, culinary educator and business owner. She is a Georgia Grown Executive Chef for the GA Department of Agriculture, the Culinary Explorer for the Georgia Department of Tourism and Travel and cofounder of the Southern Divas of the New South™ Dinner Series. Weaving her love of traditional Southern cuisine with her belief in incorporating healthy, seasonal foods and her classic French training, Chef Jennifer created a unique style of cooking that she termed Modern Southern Healthy Cuisine with a French Accent. Log onto her website, www.ChefJenniferHillBooker.com, for more about Chef Jennifer.

About Coco Bassey:

Coco Bassey is a Nigerian native and Atlanta-based fashion blogger, lifestyle influencer and marketing professional. She launched Millennielle.com in 2013, and it has since burgeoned on the digital fashion scene, having partnered with top industry brands including Who What Wear, Popsugar, AOL and more. With Millennielle’s mission statement of “redefining the millennial experience, one outfit at a time,” Coco uses visual editorials to offer her readers fashion and lifestyle tips, along with personal anecdotes that explore what it means to live your best life as a young woman in the 21st century. Visit her website, Millennielle.com, and Instagram for more about Coco.

