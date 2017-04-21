Obama To Call Out Trump In Post-Presidential Speeches?

Barack Obama will return back to public service with a speaking event in Chicago April 24, with Democrats wondering if he will challenge President Donald Trump in his upcoming speeches, reports the New York Times.

From the New York Times:

His self-imposed silence since Inauguration Day will end with a series of events over the next four weeks. A Monday event with students at the University of Chicago will be followed by an awards ceremony in Boston; a series of public remarks as well as private paid speeches in the United States and Europe; and an appearance at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

And yet, Mr. Obama’s supporters, who have been waiting eagerly for the former president to respond to his successor’s accusations and policy reversals, are likely to be disappointed.

Mr. Obama has also concluded that his voice is not essential in the daily back-and-forth. His aides note that a new level of civic activism among Democrats eager to challenge Mr. Trump has emerged without much encouragement from the former leader of the Democratic Party. And many of Mr. Trump’s attacks on Obama-era policies — like the Affordable Care Act — have so far failed or stalled….Instead, Mr. Obama is preparing remarks that focus on broader themes he hopes will keep him above the cable-television combat and the Capitol Hill debates: civic engagement, the health of the planet, the need for diplomacy, civil rights and the development of a new generation of young American leaders.

Obama’s former Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco said that the former president is still the face of the Democratic party in a CNN interview Friday, reports The Hill.

SOURCE: New York Times, The Hill

