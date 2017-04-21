Lil Duval & Faizon Love Talk New ‘Grow House’ Film With Roland Martin

Photo by

News
Home > News

Lil Duval & Faizon Love Talk New ‘Grow House’ Film With Roland Martin

Roland Martin traveled to Atlanta with Rodney Perry to chop it up with the funnymen and had a wild conversation.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Grow House, a new film from director and Friday co-writer DJ Pooh features comedian Lil Duval and Friday alum Faizon Love. The funnymen sat down with Roland Martin for NewsOne Now and had a wild conversation ranging from their favorite comedians to an awkward phone call Duval had with his sister.

Joining in on the conversation was comedian Rodney Perry and the gang was all smiles in discussing the 420-themed Grow House. The film also stars comedian DeRay Davis, Snoop Dogg, and Malcolm McDowell, among others.

The plot for Grow House is similar to other stoner classics of the past. Pat, played by Davis and Darius, played by Duval, a pair of potheads who are well-versed in the art of using the leaf but want to break into the business of selling to dispensaries. Of course, hijinks are certain to ensue with Lil Duval and DeRay Davis on set as both of veterans of the outlandish.

While Love, Perry, and Martin all shared stories of funny family members they’ve known over the course of their lives, nobody was prepared for Duval’s story about his younger sister. Duval mentioned that his sister, who he said is gay, called him to ask for a sperm donation before the comedian hung up on her.

However, the added bit of the story was that Duval’s sister was hoping to get her partner pregnant but that didn’t stop Duval from calling his mother and snitching on his sister for the seemingly odd request.

Grow House was appropriately released on Thursday, April 20, National Weed Day.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

comedy , Faizon Love , Lil Duval

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Lil Duval & Faizon Love Talk New ‘Grow House’ Film With Roland Martin

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-19-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now