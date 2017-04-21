Death Of Chicago Judge Raymond Myles Highlights Perils Of The Job

Photo by

News
Home > News

Death Of Chicago Judge Raymond Myles Highlights Perils Of The Job

Chicago authorities arrested Joshua Smith, who faced Judge Miles in court back in 2001 over failure to have a title for a vehicle.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

A tragic case unfolded in Chicago’s Southside neighborhood earlier this month in the fatal shooting of Circuit Court of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles. Authorities say they’ve arrested Joshua Smith and in a bizarre twist of fate, Smith faced Judge Myles in court back in 2001.

Roland Martin took a look at the still-developing case on NewsOne Now this week, making note that Smith shot another woman who was later revealed to be Myles’ girlfriend. According to a Chicago Tribune report, Smith hatched a robbery plot aimed at Myles’ girlfriend. In a videotaped statement, Smith said he tracked the girlfriend’s moves for two to three weeks before laying in wait with an accomplice.

The confrontation and killing took place in the early morning hours as the girlfriend was heading to the gym as was her custom. Smith reportedly shot the 52-year-old woman in the thigh as she left out the rear garage and which led Myles to confront a gunman and was struck by bullets five times. The girlfriend survived her wounds but Myles later succumbed to his wounds after being discovered suffering at the scene.

Smith was the getaway driver for the robbery and said he heard gunshots while waiting on his accomplice to steal the girlfriend’s bag, police say. Upon learning the gym bag didn’t contain cash, the gunman reportedly tossed the bag and the robbers fled the scene.

Smith, 37, is facing first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges and a misdemeanor charge in obstruction of justice for instructing an ex-girlfriend and her daughter to lie for him in order to cover the robbers’ track. The vehicle used in the crime was Smith’s ex-girlfriend’s car. Smith faced Myles’ bench back in 2001 over failure to present a title for a vehicle. That case was dismissed and authorities didn’t establish that confrontation as part of a motive. Smith previously served six months in jail for armed robbery

The vehicle used in the crime was Smith’s ex-girlfriend’s car. Smith faced Myles’ bench back in 2001 over failure to present a title for a vehicle. That case was dismissed and authorities didn’t establish that confrontation as part of a motive. Smith previously served six months in jail for armed robbery.

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

James Baldwin’s Personal Archives Add Heft To Writer’s Towering Legacy

Charles Kinsey May Soon Get Justice As Police Brutality Cases Continue To Mount

Chicago , newsone now

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Death Of Chicago Judge Raymond Myles Highlights Perils Of The Job

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-19-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now