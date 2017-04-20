Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Take a moment to go back to the year 2000, when life was simpler and the world was given one of the best Disney Channel movies of all-time, Life-Size starring Tyra Banks. Seventeen years have passed, but the love for the film has remained the same. There have been talks of a sequel for years, but now it has officially been confirmed by Tyra herself.
Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty
In case you need a refresher, Life-Size is about a young girl (an innocent Lindsey Lohan) whose Eve doll (Banks) is magically transformed into a real woman, causing many hijinks as she navigates the real world and experiences real emotions.
Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight while at the Freeform Upfront Presentation, Banks revealed the news that not only is Life-Size 2 confirmed, but a release date has also been set for December 2018 on Disney Channel’s sister network Freeform.
[Banks speaking about Life-Size 2]:
“Five years, four scripts, and finally we realized, Eve needs to grow up,” Banks, 43, tells ET exclusively. “She’s been around for a while. She’s been alive for a while. She needs to grow up and experience more adult things. So, you’re going to see a very different Eve on Freeform.”
[On possible Lindsay Lohan cameo]:
“I love Lindsay,” Banks says. “I have not [reached out to offer a cameo], but I think it would be interesting. I have to talk to my producing partners. I think it would be interesting, right? That was my girl back in the day! I would love Zendaya [too],” she shares. “I think Zendaya would be really interesting.”
Banks is pretty busy these days with her new hosting gig on America’s Got Talent, returning as host of her hit show America’s Next Top Model, teaching classes at Stanford and being a mom to her one-year-old son York.
Her packed schedule is why Life-Size 2 was pushed to December 2018, she said. “Can you believe we were thinking about doing it at the end of this year?!” she said about the original release date goal. “I was gonna fit it in between Top Model and AGT and teaching at Stanford and seeing my baby. So, we were like … Christmas 2018 will make it a better Life-Size.”
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>