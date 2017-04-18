Editor's Take
Home > Editor's Take

Hope is Not Lost Despite Deep Racial Divide


Shari Noland, Defender Executive Editor
Leave a comment

As a child, one thing seared into my heart was how much my late father worked so hard to strive for the American dream that always seemed to elude him.

Like many Blacks before him, he came from the South as a young man in the 1950s, hoping to escape overt racism and discrimination and find more job opportunities. But the reality is it followed him here.  He worked nights for the city while completing his bachelor’s degree in math at Northwestern University, but when he applied for civil service engineering jobs, the interviewers simply laughed at him and gave the jobs to white counterparts without a degree.

I know that feeling of rejection stung.

My parents divorced when I was just a baby in the ‘70s, but several years prior to that in the early ‘60s, they had hoped to purchase a home. Back then it was difficult for Blacks to get home loans, and they were unable to secure a mortgage. Ironically, the banks didn’t have any issue with them getting a few loans for a three-flat apartment building on Cottage Grove, which was way more expensive than the single-family home loan they were originally seeking. That’s because to the lenders, the building represented income property. Plus, the owner was desperate to unload the building, and they needed a place to live for their growing family.

In our two-part cover story series, Darryl Holliday shows us that some people are still thinking about Black migration like it’s 1964.

We elected a president who has no issue with putting community development block grants on the chopping block. Nationwide, voter rights have been challenged left and right, gerrymandering has run amuck and civil rights in general just seem under attack. And while all that political game-playing is unfolding, the day-to-day drama in our urban communities has some looking to leave for better options.

The sad truth is, if you don’t have money or family, the people on the other side are not going to make it easy for you. They’ve got you figured out before you even arrive. But a Gallup poll that came out just a few weeks ago shows that there are a decent number of people who are concerned that we can’t just get along.  Forty-two percent of Americans say they personally worry a “great deal” about race relations, a 17-year record high for the popular polling company.

Heeding Obama’s Message 

This is going to sound cliché, but in 2008 I totally bought into President Obama ushering us into a new era for race relations. My more cynical friends expressed to me that things never really changed, we just are more aware of how people truly feel. No matter what people say, Obama represents some modicum of hope that we’ve come a long way. At any case, I’ve never had anyone laugh at the gall of me applying for a job I’m completely qualified for.

I am encouraged by the developments in the town of Rockford. Yes, there was fierce opposition, but the new affordable-housing complex is still happening. The groundbreaking ceremony pictures have Black and white faces celebrating. Hopefully, the majority of hard feelings will be set aside, as once hard-line resident Don Bondick stated, and the new neighbors will be welcomed.

You may have noticed that this issue’s section headers have a decidedly Kwanzaa overtone. That comes from me believing that the principles behind Kwanzaa should be our focus all year long, not just during the holidays. If we work together, we can continue to make significant changes and opportunities in our own communities.

It seems like every week I see a panel discussion advertised to discuss solutions for fighting violence or uplifting our people in urban areas. Conversation is good, but I do believe that a lot of our solutions start at home. Fix that and the draw to leave may not be so strong.

One thing I’ve always loved about my dad and his family is how they helped each other move forward in life. They stuck together through health issues, racial discrimination, legal trouble and untimely losses. Isn’t that personal safety net with good schools and a house all most of us have ever really wanted? Hopefully, 50 or 60 years from now, the next struggling generations won’t still be fighting just to live the American dream.

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Hope is Not Lost Despite Deep Racial Divide

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-19-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now