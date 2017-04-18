Black Theatre
Home > Black Theatre

Play Examines Those Working on the Fringe


bjlassai3
Leave a comment

Play Examines Those Working on the Fringe

Brenda and Rick McCain 

Defender Contributing Writers

Close your eyes and imagine a gritty portrait of individuals who desperately cling to the poor, unfair and unjust working conditions in order to make ends meet. Now open your eyes to witness the dismal lives of those working in the conditions of the temporary assignment that may only lead to a dead-end street. Fearing that the end of the day could be the start of a new search for a job, a meal or even a place to stay, the margins of society and what our social order is telling us about the morality we feel for the less fortunate speaks volumes about the disconnect within us and the country we live in.

Beyond Caring set the stage for us to witness four temporary workers of different backgrounds who work the night shift, trying to survive on the cutting edge of existence. “Will they need me as much as I need them?” Struggling to become seen in a world of unseen employees, the question then becomes, “What do they have in common?”

Let’s be clear: Beyond Caring is not a play about presenting people with facts about temporary employment. It’s presenting them with a situation where people’s hopes, dreams and aspirations can be eliminated, destroyed or even dismissed just because they have fallen on the low side of the totem pole.

The temporary world of work is very insecure, with low wages in harsh conditions. No safety net. No insurance or protections. No guarantee of work tomorrow. We can live with the lady or man who sleeps on the bench, thankful it’s not us as we walk away without caring.

Beyond Caring’s performance about the temporary employment we see in the world today reveals how little we think about the emotional state of those living from dollar to dollar, and how that imbalance of wealth and poverty causes decay within our humanity.

Director Alexander Zeldin took the unseen, the unheard, the unknown and cast some light on this critically acclaimed piece of temporary workers precariously holding on to a job and their sanity as they sit on the bottom step of the ladder. He created a very intense, intimate experience that moved me to tears as I reflected on how we forget the forgotten.

Final Thoughts from Brenda 

I closed my eyes again and imagined being in the skin of someone else working in those conditions, and within that moment I became lost within my fears. For me to have that feeling even for a moment helped me see that this play had a rare but powerful voice that spoke through interludes of silence that transformed the audience with a plethora of emotions. Yes, Beyond Caring had that special quality.

Zeldin wanted the average steadily employed person to understand the constant uncertainty that the workers lived with by articulating these issues, such as getting a paycheck so you can eat tomorrow or having enough money to buy a bus ticket.

I walked away from Beyond Caring with a deeper sense of who we are and to be able to truly see somebody else without judgment. I believe this is a must-see. Even though Rick and I wrote the review together, he was not totally sold on the overall depiction of the play. He felt that even though the acting was persuasive and emotional at times, it was a little too choppy, which caused it to lose some of its message.

I stand by my review that this is a must-see play about the sentiment that life is to be lived with dignity, respect and a sense of value. These are not only a hollow set of words spoken from our mouths, but something we should walk each day.

I rate Beyond Caring as a must-see but Rick rates it as suitable to see. Four stars for me but only 2 stars from him. So we ask you to go see Beyond Caring and let us know what you think.

 

The cast of Beyond Caring includes Caren Blackmore (Ebony-Grace), Ensemble Member J. Nicole Brooks (Tracy), Keith D. Gallagher (Ian), Edwin Lee Gibson (Phil) and Wendy Mateo (Sonia).  

 

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Play Examines Those Working on the Fringe

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-19-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now