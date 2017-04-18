LIFESTYLE
Home > LIFESTYLE

The Woman Who Fields White Sox Dollars


Shari Noland, Defender Executive Editor
Leave a comment

Yogi Berra famously said, “Baseball is 90 percent mental; the other half is physical.” It’s a game of thinkers. You have to be able to quickly assess a situation, make accurate predictions, and take action.

Dana Phillips Goodum, CPA, CGMA, is a thinker. She’s not a baseball player, but she works alongside them and, in some ways, she strategizes like an MVP. Goodum is chief financial officer of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority (ISFA), the developer, owner, and operator of Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the White Sox, formerly known as U.S. Cellular Field and Comiskey Park. While working with the team that negotiated the Guaranteed Rate contract, she sweated the details.

“Our executive director brought me in at the last minute to do some vetting,” said Goodum. “I asked, ‘Did you think about this? What about this? What else do we have? What else do we need? You gotta tell me everything I need to know and then, you know, we have to make some suggestions.’”

Goodum says her job is to look at the whole picture to make ISFA grow.  ISFA is a government agency, and what Goodum is most proud of is orchestrating a debt refunding of almost $300 million in bonds that resulted in present value interest savings of $16 million over the remaining life of the bonds. So what is the key to being a good negotiator?

“You have to do some research, just in case everybody’s not totally upfront with you. That’s the art. Knowing everything that they know and then possibly throwing in some additional things that you want. Sometimes it’s difficult to do,” said Goodum.

She’s excelled in the financial life of several notable companies. Among them, she served as comptroller at CNA Insurance and Arthur Anderson TALPX.  At Carter & Carter International, she was instrumental in launching an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. Among other achievements, as financial reporting manager, she managed the financial software systems conversion and the $1 billion McCormick Place South Expansion Capital budget at the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.  As Director of Finance at Navy Pier, she oversaw the planning and development of all financial operations and processes to launch Chicago’s landmark Navy Pier.

A South Sider for some time now with her husband, Juan, and stepson, Juan II, Goodum grew up in Indiana. Born to a mother who was an interior designer and a father who served in Vietnam, she moved on from Catholic schools to college at Notre Dame. Goodum has always enjoyed singing in her spare time. While at Notre Dame, she resurrected a disbanded Gospel choir that is still active to this day. And classically trained, Goodum won 10 Indiana statewide awards and was a vocalist on a jazz album by Reggie “Rajah” Helm  called To Reach Your Pinnacle.

But baseball has always been a mainstay in Goodum’s life. While growing up, her grandfather, an avid baseball fan, would take the family to both Cubs and White Sox games. Now, she no longer has to travel far to catch a game — her office window view is Guaranteed Rate Field. That said, the numbers game is what she’s most passionate about.

“I always liked numbers. I come alive with numbers,” she recalls.

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading The Woman Who Fields White Sox Dollars

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-19-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now