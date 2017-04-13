Breaking: One Suspect Charged In Cook County Circuit Judge’s Murder

Murder suspect, Joshua Smith charged with first-degree murder.
On Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department charged 37-year-old Joshua Smith with first degree murder for the shooting and murder of Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles. According to CPD, Smith allegedly drove the getaway car of the vehicle that was involved with the attempted robbery and shooting of both Myles and his girlfriend–who suffered a gun wound to her leg.
Early Monday morning, Judge Myles was shot and killed approximately 4:51am in front of his West Chesterfield home. He shot “several times” and pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.
Based on several surveillance cameras around the neighborhood has led CPD investigators to bring in Smith and charge him in addition to the first-degree murder charge; second-degree murder and obstruction. According to police, Myles was targeted and authorities are currently on a search for an additional suspect involved.
In a statement released by Chief Judge Timothy Evans, he said. “Judge Myles joined the court in October 1999 when the Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to fill a vacancy that he held for just over a year The circuit judges appointed him as an associate judge in June 2001, and he has served in the Criminal Division since March 2009.”
Myles was involved with high-profile cases that included the conviction of William Balfour in the murder of Academy Award-winning singer, Jennifer Hudson’s three family members in 2008.
Judge Raymond Myles
Myles has a long history in the public service and legal world, in 1977 earning his BA in Social Work, an MBA in the same field and eventually a J.D. from the University of Illinois. His studies included participating in fellowship law programs at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Houston College of Law in 1982.
Prior to his appointment on the bench, he has worked as an Administrative Hearing Officer for the City of Chicago Department of Buildings, as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Juvenile Court and Traffic Court Assignments and practiced general and criminal law specializing state and federal courts for the Crossroads Law Center.
His community involvement included past participation as a minister of the Stony Island Church of Christ and volunteering for both the 8th Ward Summer Sports programs and offering legal advise for community residents. A member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., many colleagues and friends admired Myles’ approachability, kindness and professional style of offering ‘tough love’ when needed.
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden.
Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place.
Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit.
Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff.
In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson.
<blockquote>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p>
</blockquote>
<p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p>
<p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p>
<p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>