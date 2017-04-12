Oprah Says Her Years As Talk Show Host Were Her ‘Greatest Therapy’

Mental health goes unchecked in the Black community, and though she may not have physically sat in a therapist’s office, Oprah Winfrey insists that years of therapy—found in interviewing her talk show guests—made her “a better human being.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE‘s Jess Cagle, the renowned talk show host discusses how her career in helping others also aided in helping herself.

“I had never gone to a therapist, ever,” Winfrey said during her interview. “But I had so many therapists sitting in the chair across from me that I just sort of took it in. ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ was my greatest therapy.”

She continued, “It was the greatest teaching. It was the greatest classroom and it was my greatest therapy. I came out of it a better human being having listened to everybody’s stories and like, ‘I don’t want to go down that road. I saw what happened to that lady. I heard what he said.’”

A renowned motivational speaker and talk show host, Oprah remains to be one of the most influential media moguls on television. This fall, she’ll continue her legacy and step into her new role as special contributor to CBS’ 60 Minutes. She also stars in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, airing April 22 on HBO.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

