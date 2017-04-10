Tisha Campbell-Martin On Raising A Child With Autism: “You Don’t Have Time To Feel Guilty”

Tisha Campbell-Martin On Raising A Child With Autism: "You Don't Have Time To Feel Guilty"

NewsOne revisits the actress' touching 2016 interview with Majic 107.5's Maria More.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
April 2 was Autism Awareness Day, an internationally recognized holiday put in place to raise awareness about those dealing with autism throughout the world.

Last year, Majic 107.5’s Maria More sat down with Tisha Campbell-Martin for an exclusive interview, during which the actress—whose son was diagnosed with autism—shared ways to support children dealing with the developmental disorder.

“As a mother of a child who had to go through specific struggles, you want the best for them, but when you get this particular diagnosis you have to retrain your brain to think of your dreams and aspirations when it comes to your child to be a little bit more basic,” she said.

Maria, who also has a son with autism, shared that she she dealt with guilt following her son’s diagnosis, wondering what she could have done differently.

“You don’t have time to feel guilty, you dont have time to feel sorry for him, for yourself, or your family—it’s time to get down and busy,” she told Maria. “I gave myself three days, to mourn the loss of my dreams of aspirations for my kid. Now I had to get him to just say mommy, ouch, hurt, please, love you. . .That’s all I needed. . .You gotta put in the work and you don’t have time to feel guilty, you just gotta get everybody on the same page and quick.”

Autism Speaks—an organization “dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families”—reports that 1 in 68 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism, including 1 in 42 boys and 1 in 189 girls, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Revisit Tisha’s heartfelt interview above.

SOURCE: Facebook, Autism Speaks

autism , Autism Awareness Day , Tisha Campbell-Martin

