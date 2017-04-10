Social Media In Outrage After Man Was Forcibly Dragged From United Airlines Flight

Social Media In Outrage After Man Was Forcibly Dragged From United Airlines Flight

In one video clip, the passenger can be seen, shaken and visibly bleeding.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
United Airlines is in hot water again after forcibly dragging a man from an overbooked flight on Sunday night.

In a 31-second video posted to Facebook by Audra D. Bridges at 7:30 p.m. on April 9, three men wearing radios can be seen surrounding the man before grabbing him from his seat. The man can then be heard screaming before he is forced to the ground and dragged off the flight, while passengers yell in dissent.

“Look at what you did to him!” one woman shouted.

 

In another video clip, the passenger can be seen, shaken and visibly bleeding.

 

In an account from The Courier-Journal, Bridges reportedly stated that passengers were informed the flight was overbooked at the gate. $400 and a hotel stay were offered to anyone willing to give up their seats.

From The Courier-Journal:

“Passengers were allowed to board the flight, Bridges said, and once the flight was filled those on the plane were told that four people needed to give up their seats to stand-by United employees that needed to be in Louisville on Monday for a flight. Passengers were told that the flight would not take off until the United crew had seats, Bridges said, and the offer was increased to $800, but no one volunteered.

Then, she said, a manager came aboard the plane and said a computer would select four people to be taken off the flight. One couple was selected first and left the airplane, she said, before the man in the video was confronted.”

The New York Times reports that three passengers said the man was a doctor who had Monday morning appointments scheduled with his patients, though this has not been confirmed.

Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, released a statement on Monday, calling the incident “an upsetting event to all of us here at United.”

“I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers,” he said. “Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

Twitter, of course, sounded off:

SOURCE: The Courier-Journal, The New York Times, Facebook, Twitter

 



