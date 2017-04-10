Dylann Roof Pleads Guilty To State Murder Charges In Church Massacre

Charleston shooter Dylann Roof has pleaded guilty to state charges avoiding the possibility of a second death sentence.
The 23-year-old entered his plea Monday on charges which included nine counts of murder in South Caroline,three attempted murder counts and weapons offenses which yielded a life prison sentence.
The self-described white supremacist pleaded not guilty in his federal trial but was found guilty of 33 charges. He’ll now be transferred to a federal prison to serve his time and also begin to appeal being on death row.
“This is the surest way to see that Dylann Roof is executed. We hope that today truly will close a chapter for these victims,” Scarlett A. Wilson, solicitor for the state’s Ninth Judicial Circuit told CNN.
The newly entered guilty plea will also spare the family and friends of those he killed during the Emanuel AME Church shooting from having to endure a second trial or sentence.
Roof didn’t speak much in court, but family members of victims spoke on the tragedy and trying to overcome.
“The impact to the church has been far-reaching,” Reverend Eric Manning, said in court. “We visit the crime scene every day. The impact has been felt throughout our entire congregation.
“Love is stronger than hate. Hate will never win.”
