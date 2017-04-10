Cook County Judge Raymond Myles Shot and Killed Outside of Home

Circuit Court of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles was shot and killed approximately 4:51am in front of his West Chesterfield home. According to ABC-7, Myles was shot “several times” and pronounced dead at Christ Hospital. Myles, 66 was found shot along with a female, 52 outside of his home in the 9400 block of Forest Ave early this morning.

An official statement by Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans was released:

“I join all of the judges today in the Circuit Court of Cook County in expressing our sadness regarding the tragic passing of our colleague and friend, Associate Judge Raymond Myles. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the Criminal Division.”

“Judge Myles joined the court in October 1999 when the Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to fill a vacancy that he held for just over a year. The circuit judges appointed him as an associate judge in June 2001, and he has served in the Criminal Division since March 2009.”

“Judge Myles joined the bench with a wealth of experience in law and extensive service to the community. I have always known Judge Myles to be focused and determined in the pursuit of justice, and his conduct earned him the confidence and respect of the people who appeared before him.”

“All of our colleagues at the Leighton Criminal Court Building will miss Judge Myles, who they came to know for his kindness and his impartial administration of justice.”

Myles resided over high profile cases that included the conviction of William Balfour in the murder of Academy Award-winning singer, Jennifer Hudson’s three family members in 2008.

Also On The Chicago Defender: