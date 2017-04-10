Atlanta Musician Starts Care2 Petition to Revive Rainbow Crosswalks, Make them Permanent

The petition creator says she’d be happy with crosswalks painted pink, blue and white for transgender pride, too
An Atlanta-based musician has started a Care2 petition urging the city to make permanent rainbow crosswalks — or crosswalks painted pink, blue and white, the colors of the transgender pride flag — in time for Pride month in June. Her petition has gathered over 10,000 signatures.
VIEW THE CARE2 PETITION HERE: http://www.thepetitionsite.com/758/581/492/
Atlanta installed rainbow crosswalks at the corner of 10th St. and Piedmont Ave. for Atlanta Pride in October 2015, but they were never meant to be permanent: they faded away after two weeks.
For Care2 petition author Sarah Rose, that’s not good enough — especially when cities like San Francisco taut permanent rainbow crosswalks that welcome and celebrate the LGBTQ community.
“I saw firsthand what those crosswalks meant to Atlanta’s LGBTQ community when they were painted, as well as the disappointment when they were removed,” said Sarah Rose, who is also Care2’s Social Media Coordinator and LGBTQ Issues Advocate. “As a transgender woman and advocate, as well as an Atlanta native, I have seen the power of Atlanta’s queer community, and the return of the pride crosswalks would be a simple but affirming gesture for our city.”
When Atlanta decided to make the 2015 crosswalks impermanent, they cited safety concerns and state regulations for the decision. Mayor Kasim Reed’s office backpedaled on a previous promise to make them permanent.
In 2016, the group that made the temporary crosswalks a reality said it was too pricey to do impermanent installations each year.
“Although the crosswalks did bring tremendous joy to the City during Pride, it came at significant expense,” the group wrote in a Facebook post signed by Robert Sepulveda, Jr., Wes Berry and Jonathan Shapero. “The costs to permit, mobilize, paint, and ‘remove’ the crosswalks well exceeded the cost of doing a permanent installation, a situation we don’t see as the best use of community funds.”
Care2 (www.Care2.com) is a community of 39 million standing together for good. People are making world-changing impact with Care2, starting petitions and supporting each other’s campaigns to help individuals, animals and the environment. A pioneer of online advocacy since 1998, Care2 is a B Corporation, or social enterprise, using the power of business as a force for good.
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
1 of 24
2. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
2 of 24
3. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
3 of 24
4. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
4 of 24
5. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
5 of 24
6. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
6 of 24
7. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
7 of 24
8. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
8 of 24
9. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
9 of 24
10. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
10 of 24
11. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
11 of 24
12. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
12 of 24
13. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
13 of 24
14. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
14 of 24
15. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
15 of 24
16. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
16 of 24
17. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
17 of 24
18. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
18 of 24
19. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
19 of 24
20. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
20 of 24
21. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Tito Garcia/Chicago Defender
21 of 24
22. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
22 of 24
23. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
23 of 24
24. Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech
Source:Worsom Robinson/Chicago Defender
24 of 24