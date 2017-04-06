Home

Collaboration to Prevent Child Abuse – Fulton CASA and Atlanta International School


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Fulton County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Atlanta International School (AIS) will collaborate on April 6, 2017 in observation of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Twenty students (grades 6-12) from AIS’s Creative, Activity, and Service program will visit Fulton County CASA on April 6 at the Romae T. Powell Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Atlanta, GA. AIS students will tour the facility where dependency court proceedings are held, and hear words from Presiding Judge Juliette W. Scales. Highlights of the AIS visit to the juvenile justice center will be the planting of pinwheels on the court’s lawn (in recognition of Pinwheels for Prevention, an initiative of Prevent Child Abuse America (PCAA). Pinwheels are PCAA’s chosen national symbol of child-abuse prevention.

Fulton County CASA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected who have been placed into the protective custody of the Department of Family and Children Services. CASA Volunteers are sworn-in and appointed by judges to investigate all aspects of a child’s case. CASA Volunteers are tasked with submitting reports to the court, and testifying in court, to help the judge determine the best course of action for the child. For more information about Fulton County CASA, please visit http://www.fultoncountycasa.org.

Atlanta International School (AIS) offers three International Baccalaureate (IB) programs to over 1,160 U.S. and international students from kindergarten to grade 12. Rigorous academics are enriched by a world-class language acquisition program, which begins with a full-immersion program in Spanish, French and German. The school offers STEM-and STEAM-endorsed and bilingual diplomas in addition to the IB diploma. Beyond the classroom, AIS students participate in award-winning performing and fine arts, competitive athletics and global experiential learning. AIS is accredited by SAIS and the Council of International Schools. For more information, please visit http://www.aischool.org.

