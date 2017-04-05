President Trump Drops Stephen Bannon From National Security Council

Photo by

News
Home > News

President Trump Drops Stephen Bannon From National Security Council

Is this a precursor to removing him from the White House?


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

On Wednesday, President Trump switched up his National Security Council by removing controversial White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

It’s part of an entire sweep that bumps up several key military and intelligence officials to bigger roles on the council. The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence are back on the council, and newcomers like the energy secretary, C.I.A. director and United Nations ambassador have been added to the list, notes the NewYork Times.

According to two senior White House officials said Bannon’s departure wasn’t a demotion, as he’s barely gone to any meetings since getting on the council. He was originally placed on the committee to watch over then-national security advisor Michael Flynn, who has since resigned after not being upfront about his ties with Russia’s ambassador. But with H.R. McMaster replacing Flynn, there’s no need for Bannon to attend.

McMaster was at the helm of the sudden shake-up and he was also known to publicly disagree with of Bannon’s opinions.

It’s said to be all in an effort to restore more of a George W. Bush-era-type NSC.

“There was a concern when this administration came in that the national security council under the prior administration had grown too large and had taken on operational responsibilities that were not properly its role,” the second official told the Washington Post.

SOURCE: Washington Post, New York Times

SEE ALSO: 

Trump Names White Supremacist Steve Bannon To National Security Council

Calls Grow For Trump To Dump Racist Bannon, Build Diverse Staff

Donald Trump , National Security Council , Stephen Bannon , Trump

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading President Trump Drops Stephen Bannon From National Security Council

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-05-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now