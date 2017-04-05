Fans Launch Campaign Urging Chance the Rapper To Run For Mayor Of Chicago

“They screamin’, “Chano for mayor,” I’m thinkin’ maybe I should,” Chance The Rapper exclaimed on his song “Somewhere in Paradise” in 2015.

And now it might actually happen. Fans have started a petition on chano4mayor.com urging Chance to run for the mayor of Chicago and take on incumbent mayor Rahm Emanuel by launching

“Hey Chance, We think you’d be a great mayor. We love your music — we’ve been following your career from the first 10 days. We also love the work you’ve done to give back to the city that raised you. You represent Chicago on the world stage and you do us proud… We think if you ran, you would win. And if you won, you would do a good ass job. … You’d send a message that Chicago is ready for a new generation of leadership,” the fan site reads.

The site features illustrations of Chano alongside lyrics where he references his hometown and its issues.

The site’s organizers even speak on what’s happened in the city since Mayor Emanuel’s took office in 2011, which includes “50 public schools closed, the shutdown of 6 of Chicago’s 12 mental health clinics and the Department of Justice finding a pattern of civil rights violations by the Chicago Police Department, including the murder of Laquan McDonald. It’s time for change.”

The rapper has been more politically active as of late, as he recently donated 1 million dollars to Chi-Town public schools, opened the Chance Art And Literature Fund and met with the Governor of Illinois Bruce Rauner.

Chance’s father, Ken Williams-Bennett currently serves as Emanuel’s deputy chief of staff. And it seems like politics might run in the family.

