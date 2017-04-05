DeKalb County reverses plans, creates early voting location

Let America Vote today applauded DeKalb County’s decision to add an early voting location for the upcoming special election in the GA-06 Congressional District. Let America Vote President Jason Kander sent a letter requesting the change out of concern that limiting early voting would reduce turnout and make it especially hard for vulnerable populations to vote. The letter was sent on March 16th in advance of a DeKalb County Board of Registration & Elections meeting on March 27th.

“When you change the way people are allowed to vote from one election to another, it creates confusion that disrupts elections and drives down turnout,” Jason Kander said. “DeKalb County did the right thing by making sure that people can vote early in the special election like they did only five months ago. Some people rely on early voting as their only opportunity to participate in elections, and Let America Vote is going to make sure their rights are protected.”

Kander’s letter to the Director of the DeKalb County Board of Registration & Elections expressed concern over plans that there would be no early voting locations in the part of DeKalb County that falls in the 6th District. In the November 2016 general election, there were four early voting locations in DeKalb’s portion of the 6th District. DeKalb County officials immediately replied to Kander’s letter to say that the DeKalb County Board of Registration & Elections would reconsider advance voting sites at their meeting on March 27. The Board voted to add an early voting location, pointing out the number of responses it had received about the issues.

Read Let America Vote’s letter to Director Daniels here.

Let America Vote launched in February 2017 to fight back against proposals across the country that make it harder for eligible voters to exercise their constitutional right to cast a ballot. Whether it’s extreme identification requirements, questionable purges of voter rolls, voter intimidation, new and extreme voter registration processes, or anything that makes voting harder, Let America Vote will be there to lead the way against it. Its president is Jason Kander, the former Missouri Secretary of State.

###

