Susan Rice Refuses To Be Dragged Into Fake Scandal Drummed Up By Conservative Press

Photo by

News
Home > News

Susan Rice Refuses To Be Dragged Into Fake Scandal Drummed Up By Conservative Press

Trump and company are trying to drag the former National Security Adviser into the fake “wiretapping” charge, but she isn’t having it.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

The headlines in the conservative media were gleeful this morning. The story was that former National Security Adviser Susan Rice “unmasked” the names of Trump officials who were caught up in surveillance of foreign targets. And that this somehow proves that Trump’s claims of Obama wiretapping him were true.

As the Washington Post reports, “Ordinarily, when a U.S. person shows up in such surveillance — say, talking to a Russian ambassador whose communications are being monitored — that person’s identity is blacked out in reports on the surveillance.” The Post also reports that Rice was within the law if she was in fact, the person in the administration who did so.

Except she denies doing anything improper.

I leaked nothing to nobody,” she told MSNBC on Tuesday afternoon.

If I saw an intelligence report that looked potentially significant … I can make that request,” Rice added of unveiling names of American citizens in intelligence reports. “That’s necessary for me to do my job.”

ABC News reports that a source in the NSA says that Rice, during the course of her official duties the former national security advisor, may have unmasked officials connected to the Trump transition team and campaign, but insisted that she would have never done so improperly.

I’m not denying that she routinely requested the unmasking of individuals,” the source close to Rice said, adding that any instance of unmasking would have been necessary to understand the value of the intelligence being presented to her.

As per the Trump and conservative media playbook, when heat is on the Trump administration—i.e., the revelation that Jeff Sessions met with a Russian ambassador and lied to Congress about it; House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, being asked to recuse himself from investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia—something else miraculously “breaks” against the Obama administration. In the Sessions case, Trump tweets the claim that Obama wire tapped his phones; now, that Susan Rice doing her job somehow vindicates this ridiculous claim.

In both instances, there’s a “blame the black person” theme running through here.

It should also be noted that the first person who broke this “story” was, according to NBC News, Mike Cernovich, who is also known for promoting a false story that a Washington, D.C. pizza parlor was a nest of pedophiles connected to Hillary Clinton. Which obviously was a bald-faced lie.

We are no closer to the truth than we were weeks ago. But Trumpians can act like this somehow vindicates his ridiculous Tweets of Obama “wiretapping” Trump Tower and demonize a black person at the same time.

Win-win for them. Loss for democracy.

SOURCE: Washington Post, ABC News, NBC News

SEE ALSO:

“Ignore The Haters:” Susan Rice Advocates For Diversity During Commencement Speech

Susan Rice Drops Out of Secretary Of State Running Due To Partisan Politics

Devin Nunes , Susan Rice , Trump Campaign , Trump wiretapping lie

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

24 photos Launch gallery

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

Continue reading Susan Rice Refuses To Be Dragged Into Fake Scandal Drummed Up By Conservative Press

Photo Highlights: President Obama Chicago Farewell Speech

President Barack Obama makes his final farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Arriving at O'hare airport on Airforce One Tuesday, early evening was First Lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia and Vice President Joe Biden along with wife, Jill Biden. Making a final journey as the 44th President of the United States, expressways and local South Side streets were cleared as traffic stood at a complete when the 20-vehicle caravan made its way to Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park. There, President Obama conducted a one-on-one interview with NBC anchorman, Lester Holt before proceeding to give his farewell speech at McCormick Place. Nearly 20,000 attendees packed the nearly standing-room only space in the East wing of the McCormick Place as VIP attendees sat upfront to hang onto the President's every word. There were various groups that traveled from far and near to be a part of history including celebrity sightings from Sharon Stone to Empire's Jussie Smollett--local and state dignitaries. Opening up the ceremony was a special performance by Hip hop/R&B singer, BJ the Chicago Kid showcasing belting out the national anthem is a smart blue suit. Once President Obama hit the stage, the electric energy of emotions ran throughout the audience. At times, the crowd's applause was so loud that it impossible to hear him but there were moments that silence rippled throughout the venue--knowing this would be his last time addressing his hometown as Chief of Staff. In his signature style of class, poise and honor--he addressed the various strides that he and his administration has made over the last eight years in protecting America's democracy. His emotions got the best of him when he addressed his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia who sat in the front row along with Vice President Joe Biden, wife Jill and his mother-in-law--Marian Shields Robinson. <blockquote> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion.  You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily.  Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”</span></p> </blockquote> <p class="p1">After the speech, the Obama family took time out to walk along the barricades, greeting and shaking hands with supporters and friends. The scene was definitely historic and we knew it was the end of an era of class that will not be duplicated in the White House for a very long time.</p> <p class="p1"><a href="http://www.twitter.com/globalmixx">Follow Mary L. Datcher on Twitter</a></p> <p class="p2"><span class="s1"> </span></p>

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-05-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now