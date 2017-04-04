NCAA Returns To North Carolina After Partial ‘Bathroom Bill’ Repeal

NCAA Returns To North Carolina After Partial 'Bathroom Bill' Repeal

Locations for championship games from 2018 to 2022 are currently being determined.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Following North Carolina’s decision to repeal parts of its “bathroom bill,” the NCAA ended its six-month championship events ban within the state.

According to a statement made by the NCAA on Tuesday, while the NCAA Board of Governors “reluctantly” made their vote in the wake of HB142 — the new law that replaced HB2, but only addressed a handful of concerns — they generally remain hopeful.

Locations for championship games from 2018 to 2022 are currently being determined, reports TIME.

“We are actively determining site selections, and this new law has minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment,” the NCAA said. “If we find that our expectations of a discrimination-free environment are not met, we will not hesitate to take necessary action at any time.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill repealing parts of HB2 — which forces transgender people to use public bathrooms based on the gender listed on their birth certificate — last week. The signing was met with contention by conservatives (who favored the initial law) and members of the LGBTQ community (who feel the new law still leaves room for acts of discrimination).

The NCAA continued, “We have been assured by the state that this new law allows the NCAA to enact its inclusive policies by contract with communities, universities, arenas, hotels, and other service providers that are doing business with us, our students, other participants, and fans.”

In addition, the new law allows campuses and cities to maintain power over their own anti-discrimination policies, including the preservation of LGBTQ rights and LGBTQ protections.

