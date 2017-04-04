Fulton County Chairman John Eaves seeks options for traffic relief

Options under consideration include increased MARTA discounts, increased tele-commuting and boosting awareness of online services offered by the County
Fulton County Commission Chairman John H. Eaves, District 7, At Large and County Manager, Dick Anderson are collaborating to identify alternatives for Fulton County employees and citizens who drive into the city to use county services.
Solutions being fleshed out by the County’s executive management team include the following:
Increased discounts for Fulton County employees to purchase MARTA cards
- Increased and/or mandatory tele-commuting policies for Fulton County employees who travel into the city from north or south of the county
- Fulton County will increase marketing tools to remind citizens that county services can be accessed online and/or at the North and South service centers. This will reduce the number of customers who travel into the city to utilize county services at the Government Center on Pryor Street.
Eaves and Anderson expect to have a plan for public distribution by close of business Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
In addition, Eaves will convene a conference call with business leaders, members of the Atlanta Regional Commission, Fulton County mayors, and his colleagues from the metro-counties to discuss collaborative efforts and other alternatives for traffic relief.
